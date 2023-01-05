AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.46 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

