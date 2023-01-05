AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,252 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $726.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $739.00 and its 200 day moving average is $677.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

