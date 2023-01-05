AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

