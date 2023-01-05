AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1,031.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,615 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

