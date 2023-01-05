AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4,337.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,569 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

