AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4,153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,329 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after acquiring an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

