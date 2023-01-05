AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144,242 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 540.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,242 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

