AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,979 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.