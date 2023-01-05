AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,981 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 43.9% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 25.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 132.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.