AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 54,192 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,192 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

