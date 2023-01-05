AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $445,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $288.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $354.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.41 and its 200 day moving average is $278.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.