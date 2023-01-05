Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,043 shares of company stock worth $175,283 and sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $85.86 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

