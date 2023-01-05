All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $390.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

