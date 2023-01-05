All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $401,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.