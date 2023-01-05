Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,845.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $88.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

