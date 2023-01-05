Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,938.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,938.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 108,208 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 196,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 186,275 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 56,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

