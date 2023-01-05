Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 855 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.