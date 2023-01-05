Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 483.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.