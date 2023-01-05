Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,881.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,679 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.