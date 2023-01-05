Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,903.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

