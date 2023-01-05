Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,866.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

