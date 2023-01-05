Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,968.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

