Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $390.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.