Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Byrne Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $868.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

