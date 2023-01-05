Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $868.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.70.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.