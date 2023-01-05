Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $868.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

