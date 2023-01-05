Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 181,666 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $902,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $868.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

