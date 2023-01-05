American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

