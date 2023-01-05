Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 470,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,062,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

