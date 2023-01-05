Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 608 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $414.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

