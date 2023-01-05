Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 87,162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,844.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

