Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $62.77 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

