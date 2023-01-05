Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells $10,179.00 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Colin L. Read sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $559.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $38.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AROW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

