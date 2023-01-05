Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 101 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 757,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,793,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 208,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $180.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.