Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after acquiring an additional 204,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,356,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,082 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.50 ($6.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.