Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.17. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 10,694 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.