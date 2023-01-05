Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.80 and its 200 day moving average is $298.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $414.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

