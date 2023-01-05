Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,788.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

