Busey Wealth Management Sells 2,285 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $414.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.50.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

