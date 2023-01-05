Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $676,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $390.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

