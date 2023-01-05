Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

