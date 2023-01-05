Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 88.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Cameco by 49.2% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cameco by 0.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 881,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 853,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 219,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 105.7% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

