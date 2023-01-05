Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

