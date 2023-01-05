Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,979 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75. The company has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

