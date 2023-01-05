Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.