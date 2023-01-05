Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

