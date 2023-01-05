Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 133,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 577,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 131,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 5.5 %

DAL stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 312.64 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

