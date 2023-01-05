Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,436 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 29.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

