Clarius Group LLC Acquires 3,610 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after acquiring an additional 496,512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,838,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,618,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 477,621 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

