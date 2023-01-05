Clarius Group LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

